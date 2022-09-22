‘Stop vilifying me’ – DJ Zinhle slams tweeps accusing her of being ‘mean’ to Pearl Thusi

DJ Zinhle has dismissed allegations that she was being mean to actress Pearl Thusi.
This comes after a video went viral where it appears as if DJ Zinhle is dismissing Thusi after she tried to get close to the DJ booth to dance.
At some point, DJ Zinhle and Thusi were inseparable “besties”, but have not been seen together for months, leading people to believe that their long-term friendship had ended for reasons still unknown.
Twitter users then accused DJ Zinhle of being mean to Thusi.
However, DJ Zinhle took to Twitter to deny that she was being mean to Thusi.
“I need to clear things up. Pearl and I had a great time and on the video you saw, I was gesturing to Brandon, whom I was playing a set with, to come and select the song cause we were using his USBs,” she wrote.
“Also. Why would Pearl smile when she walked away if I was being mean to her?” she added.
She also urged people to stop “vilifying” her.