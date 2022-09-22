‘Stop vilifying me’ – DJ Zinhle slams tweeps accusing her of being ‘mean’ to Pearl Thusi

Witness Reporter

DJ Zinhle has dismissed allegations that she was being mean to actress Pearl Thusi.

This comes after a video went viral where it appears as if DJ Zinhle is dismissing Thusi after she tried to get close to the DJ booth to dance.

At some point, DJ Zinhle and Thusi were inseparable “besties”, but have not been seen together for months, leading people to believe that their long-term friendship had ended for reasons still unknown.

Yoh 😳DJ Zinhle couldn’t even pretend with Pearl Thusi 💀… pic.twitter.com/xKcZXrHE8v — Mbhokodo Forever🙅🏾‍♀️🇿🇦 (@thandiwe_h) September 22, 2022

Twitter users then accused DJ Zinhle of being mean to Thusi.

Pearl Thusi should let this friendship squad go and stop forcing herself in it. Clearly DJ Zinhle is over her. https://t.co/YnBFHEgHwY— Praise (@Praise707) September 22, 2022

However, DJ Zinhle took to Twitter to deny that she was being mean to Thusi.

“I need to clear things up. Pearl and I had a great time and on the video you saw, I was gesturing to Brandon, whom I was playing a set with, to come and select the song cause we were using his USBs,” she wrote.

“Also. Why would Pearl smile when she walked away if I was being mean to her?” she added.

She also urged people to stop “vilifying” her.

1/2: Hey guys. I need to clear things up. Pearl & I had a great time & on the video you saw, I was gesturing to Brandon, whom I was playing a set with, to come & select the song cause we were using his USBs.— #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) September 22, 2022