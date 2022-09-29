WATCH | American R&B group The Manhattans wow Pietermaritzburg fans

Nompilo Kunene

The Manhattans, a popular American R&B group best known for their hit song ‘Kiss and Say Goodbye’, left Pietermaritzburg fans begging for more at their meet-and-greet at Cascades Lifestyle Centre on Thursday.

The group made its first public appearance on Thursday ahead of its performance at the Royal Showgrounds Music Show in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday afternoon.

They are also expected to perform on Friday evening in East London, and on Sunday at the Carnival City in Boksburg.

Meeting their Midlands fans on Thursday, the three group members, Gerald Alston, Troy May and Lawrence Newton, who were accompanied by the rest of their band members, sang one of their well-known hits, Shining Star, to give their admirers a taste of what to expect at their show on Saturday.

Addressing the fans who had gathered to take photographs and get autographs, Alston, who is the lead singer and the only original member who is still alive, said, “We want to thank you all for your many years of support. We love you and we love coming home. We are also looking forward to performing all of our songs for you on Saturday evening.”

Fans happy to meet beloved R&B group

Ricky Reddy and his wife Babes from Cleland were the first in line to meet The Manhattans.

“The Manhattans is one of my favourite groups, Gerald Alston is the bomb. His voice is legendary and he just captivates the ladies and has captivated me as well.”

Reddy said his favourite song by the R&B group is Crazy.

Reddy brought along a vinyl record for his favourite artists to sign. He said he and his wife will be at the music show.

Another fan, Pam Mlobeli from Chase Valley, said she works as a field worker but got up early in the morning to make sure her work was done and had been sitting at Woolworths since 7.30 am waiting for The Manhattans.

“This morning I didn’t even have breakfast because of the excitement. I’m so happy I got to meet them,” she said.

Tickets for The Manhattans Live in Pietermaritzburg Midlands are still available online at https://www.ticketpros.co.za/ for R550 each.