WATCH | Trevor Noah’s SA Tourism ad gets public approval

By Nompilo Kunene

South African comedian and former US TV show host Trevor Noah has taken centre stage with a tourism advert that has garnered a surprising amount of public approval.

Rumours that the comedian was expected to be paid R33 million for the advert that would promote South Africa as a tourist destination sparked a heated debate among South Africans on social media recently.

However, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille had categorically denied any government involvement, saying the bill would be footed by the Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA), and that no government money would be spent on the venture.

The advert was released online on Thursday and many social media users have given it a thumbs-up

TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhenga told News24 recently that he is the owner of the project and it has nothing to do with government.

“If we do the project, it will be a private sector initiative and we don’t report to government or Parliament,” he said at the time.

I wanna hate on that Trevor Noah tourism advert but it’s too good



I’ve watched it 10 times I can’t find any mistakes 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6bKWgrvnOb— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) November 10, 2023

Is it worth R34m though?— Monsieur❤️🤍 (@Kgwete_) November 10, 2023

Which artists is Globally as recognisable as Trevor Noah since the advert is targeting people around the world ? https://t.co/enMKIDbcNd— Solomzi Thandubuntu (@Solphendukaa) November 10, 2023

Ladies and Gentlemen, I have watched Trevor Noah's advert over 30 times now and I couldn't find a single pothole in it. pic.twitter.com/MzNVG5aKGJ— Sir Cabonena Alfred (@alfred_cabonena) November 10, 2023

Trevor Noah promoting South Africa

I love the adpic.twitter.com/65a1zx2srW— Egline Samoei (@Egline_Samoei) November 10, 2023