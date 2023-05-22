Here are some of the weirdest lost & found items in an Uber

By Witness Reporter

Uber has released its 2023 Lost & Found Index which reveals the most forgotten items on Uber rides.

Uber saw riders forget everything from a fridge, a red carpet, a clear podium and inhalers.

And on those pitch-black nights, thanks to load shedding, riders across the country forgot alternative portable light sources such as solar lights, a candle and a lamp.

On the shopping front, Uber said looking at the amount of Woolies grocery bags often left behind, riders are most certainly thankful for Woolworth’s ‘Bring a Bag, Take a Bag’ initiative – after all, no one wants to purchase them more than once.

For riders in Cape Town, wedding rings, handbags and house keys made the list of the most common and weird items – giving the Mother City the title of The Most Forgetful City in the country, closely followed by Johannesburg.

And party people, if you are wondering why your party concept could have been better executed, it may have something to do with the event planner leaving a few items behind; gift bags, podiums and red carpets were among some of the most bizarre lost items.

Here’s the full list:

Most popular baby items lost:

• Stroller

• Baby bottle

• Baby blanket

Lost items that peak on certain days:

• People are most likely to forget chargers on Fridays

• People are most likely to forget keys on Mondays

• People are most likely to forget their wallets on Tuesdays

• People are most likely to forget watches and jewellery Mondays

• People are most likely to forget their passports Thursdays

• People are most likely to forget groceries on Wednesdays

Lost & Found trends:

• Forgetful days: Riders are most likely to forget more on Mondays and Tuesdays

• Popular brands: Ray Bans, iPhone and Samsung topped some of the most popular brands

• Divas of the city: Cape Town ladies lost the most handbags

• Valuables: TV came top of the most valuable items lost to date

• Who needs a home? Johannesburg and Cape Town are the cities with the most lost house keys

Most common lost items:

• Clothing

• Cellphones

• Chargers

• Laptops

• Shoes

• Handbags

• Wallets

• Groceries

Uber said the best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver – but if you leave your phone itself in the vehicle, you can log in to your account on a computer or on a friend’s phone, and contact the driver about a lost item.