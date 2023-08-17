Journey of care

By Witness Reporter

In a journey of over two decades of self-discovery and perseverance which turned into a passion for skincare, Sharika Regchand, the founder of ShaRique Skin, offers hope for those seeking clear, radiant skin.

As a teenager, Regchand said she grappled with acne, which left terrible scars. Over time, her skin became oily, then dry and dehydrated, and then she battled with hyper-pigmentation.

In her quest for a solution, she immersed herself in research on skin health, learning the causes of acne, pigmentation and skin types, among other things.

Regchand began researching and understanding how to formulate skincare products.

She started out by formulating body butters and scrubs, and quickly moved on to making facial serums, cleansers, toners and exfoliants.

Her goal, she said, was to formulate products that worked well for her dry, dehydrated skin without causing irritation.

Experimenting with numerous skincare products, Regchand said she discovered that at the time, the skincare industry didn’t cater adequately for the unique needs of skin of colour, such as Indian, black and coloured skin.

Our skin’s biology is different due to larger melanocytes, which produce pigment more readily.

“Care must be taken when using skincare products to prevent excessive melanin production.”

Her curiosity led her to delve into skincare ingredients, and learning the secrets behind effective treatments.

She learnt that there are certain ingredients you need to look for if you want to treat certain skin problems, which have to be used in the correct percentages safe for skin of colour, for it to be effective.

“For example, if you want to treat hyper-pigmentation, you need to look for ingredients that will tackle hyper-pigmentation and the product must have the active ingredients in percentages that won’t worsen the condition.”

At that time there were not many products available in South Africa that had multiple ingredients to treat hyper-pigmentation so she used to import her skincare products.

Before she learned about skincare ingredients and what they do, she said she did not know that ingredients such as essential oils, denatured alcohol and fragrance could worsen certain skin issues.

After Regchand started making her own skincare products, she started seeing significant results which led her to getting lots of compliments.

She said she also looked into skincare companies worldwide that were gaining popularity. These brands had products with a specific focus, centred around a single active ingredient, she said. South African companies caught onto this and began creating similar products.

I tried some of these products, and the problem for me was that you had to use several products to address all your skincare goals. I wanted one or two products that could do the same as what multiple products could do.

“I remember telling my husband that I’m confident that I could make the best pigmentation cream using multiple active ingredients. He said if I can do that, then he will sell it.”

And that was the day ShaRique Skin was born. Recognising the digital age’s advantages, she said she chose to create an exclusive online store to save costs and invest more in product quality.

This approach allows the company to offer good prices to customers. Another reason for the online store is to ensure that the products can reach customers all across South Africa, said Regchand.

She said every product in the range has a story behind it as to why and how it was created. In addition, she added, all of their products go through multiple testing before it reaches the market.

“I, my family and close friends use every single product in the range, so we know how safe and effective it is.

“ShaRique Skin uses multiple quality ingredients in correct quantities that are safe for all skin colours and tones.

“We also combine nature with science, giving you the best of both worlds. “ShaRique Skin is not just another skincare company, we’re a movement driven by a deep understanding of the emotional impact skin can have on your confidence and self-esteem. Skincare is more than skin-deep — it’s about nurturing self-love and care. Our purpose goes beyond beauty products.

Our mission is to empower the public with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their skin.

“We believe that education is the cornerstone of healthy skin and we’re committed to providing everyone with insights that empower them to take control of their skin health.”

Regchand said they do this by offering ebooks and blogs on skincare on their website www.shariqueskin.co.za and other digital platforms.

“By offering valuable insights, we guide you through your skincare journey, ensuring you’re armed with the information you need to make the best choices for your skin,” she said.

She added that ShaRique Skin is not only about the company’s own success as they are also invested in the success of others.

“We recognise the challenges faced by businesses in the skincare industry, that’s why we’ve created digital resources to help them succeed. Some are in the form of ready-made content for their social-media channels,” said Regchand.

•Sharika Regchand is a journalist by profession, and currently the news editor of The Witness. She has covered some of the biggest court cases in Pietermaritzburg over the past two decades. She chose her career path to help people by telling their stories in the hope that it would bring about change. Now, she’s found another way to help people, by improving their skin and boosting their confidence. “I have two passions — being a journalist and formulating skincare — and I get to do them both,” she said. The skincare company is managed by her business partner.