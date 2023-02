Witness Reporter

The winning numbers from the Lotto draw and Power Ball on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, are as follows:

#DrawResults for 15/02/23 are:

#LOTTO: 04, 07, 14, 30, 37, 46

#B: 16

#LOTTOPLUS1: 06, 35, 36, 40, 49, 51

#B: 26

#LOTTOPLUS2: 03, 27, 30, 34, 39, 47

#B: 38

Although we make every effort to publish accurate results, please always verify the official winning numbers on the National Lottery website.