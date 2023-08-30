Don’t miss out on catching a glimpse of a rare Super Blue Moon

By Nompilo Kunene

The common expression “once in a blue moon” might become a reality for you as on Wednesday, August 30, you will be able to catch a glimpse of a rare celestial event, the Super Blue Moon.

According to NASA, a blue moon is when we see the full moon twice in a single month. The moon’s cycle is 29.5 days, so shorter than the average length of a calendar month.

Don’t take the name too literally though. The moon will not be blue. However, on rare occasions, tiny particles in the air, typically of smoke or dust, can scatter away red wavelengths of light, causing the moon to appear blue.

This Blue Moon will be a supermoon, meaning the moon is closer to earth than is normal.

And it is the third of four supermoons in a row and this one will be the biggest, and closest full supermoon of 2023.

This coincides with planet Saturn, that can be seen in the sky near to the moon, also in her planetary position closest to the earth for 2023.

The next moon of its kind won’t be seen until January 2037, according to NASA.

When to see the Super Blue Moon

NASA said the Super Blue Moon is set to appear on Wednesday and the moon will appear full until around Friday morning.

Saturn will also appear just near the moon.

The Virtual Telescope Project hosted by astronomer Gianluca Masi of Rome, Italy will host a free livestream of the event starting at 11.30 pm (ET) on August 30.

Rare Super Blue Moon triggers calls for caution along SA’s coast

South Africa’s National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is appealing to the public to be cautious around the coastline during the full moon Spring tide that has already begun and peaks during the full moon period over the 30th and 31st of August.

The NSRI said as is normal this full moon brings the Spring tide – where high tide is higher than normal and low tide is lower than normal.

They explained that Spring tides occur at full moon and at new moon every month.

“Spring tide can have an increased effect on the strength of rip currents and caution is advised.

“NSRI are appealing to bathers, coastal hikers, shoreline anglers, boaters, sailors, paddlers and the maritime community to be cautious around our coastline during this full blue supermoon’s Spring tide.

“Already you will have noticed the growing Spring tide’s high tide higher than normal and the growing Spring tide’s low tide lower than normal – building gradually over the past few days.”

The NSRI said the full effect of this Super Moon Blue Moon Spring Tide peaks during the full moon period over the 30th and 31st of August and then gradually begins to decline over the next few days into the new week.