The Cape’s hidden gems

Nosipho Gumede

South Africa has thousands of hidden gems which are great for vacations, not only for tourists but for your ordinary South African too.

The Western Cape province has some of those hidden gems, from beautiful garden routes to scenic mountain views, delectable cuisine, luxury accommodation, wildlife safari adventures, smooth, sandy beaches and turquoise sea and more.

With the festive season coming up, everyone wants to find the perfect holiday destination to end their year in and the Western Cape is perfect for those who want to travel on a budget.

The Witness joined South African tourism on a shotleft to George in the Western Cape for a few days and had an incredible experience.

George caters for all kinds of tourists, whether you’re an adrenalin junkie, historian, foodie, green panther or beach bum.

With the help of Southern Xplorer tours, we set out to explore Mossel bay and the Outeniqua pass, taking in all the majestic views and learning about the history of the province.

Here are a few places you can visit and things you can do in the Western Cape.

Things to do in the Western Cape

Visit Mossel Bay Boat adventures, they have a fast wave rider which will have you surfing the waves up to 150km/h in a speed boat, with the sea breeze in your face. The boat might make a stop at seal island nearby. A whole island filled with seals. It is their home, their safe place, where they stay to keep away from sharks.

The Zipline is the ultimate adrenalin rush. It is said to be one of the longest over ocean ziplines in the world. Definitely worth a try.

Strawberry-lovers can visit the Redberry farm. The farm is a big strawberry farm with lovely views. The farm is one of the biggest in the country and provides fresh strawberries to Woolies, Food lovers market and other supermarkets. They have a giant strawberry which they are trying to get into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Cafe Gannet has a gin-making school for the gin lovers who want to try being gin distillers. Guided by a professional, you are taught step by step how to make your own gin. Cafe Gannet also has a restaurant with the best cuisine Mossel bay has to offer.

The breathtaking views are a definite must-see, from the late sunset skies to the early sunrises.

The Western Cape has beautiful scenic views along the Outeniqua Pass, accessing the interior of the province.

The Outeniqua pass runs through the Outeniqua Mountains north of George, connecting George and the Garden route coastal plain with Oudtshoorn and the Little Karoo, home of the famous Cango caves near Oudtshoorn, known as one of the oldest tourist attractions in the country.

Guided by a tour guide, they unpack the history of the famous Cango caves while you take in the incredible formations inside the caves which have formed due to faults and erosion.

These caves are said to be millions of years old. The caves consist of a series of hidden chambers cut deep into a thick limestone rock layer.

According to the tour guides, the Cango caves are known as one of the natural wonders of the world, and that name does it no justice.

The chambers differ in size, with the smallest one, accessible only to those who are prepared to crawl or slide on their bellies to fit through.

The Western Cape is ideal for family vacations and it is also perfect for solo travellers.