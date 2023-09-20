12 years in prison for armed robbery

By Witness Reporter

The KwaDukuza regional court handed down a 12 year sentence to a man for robbing and stabbing a woman in September last year.

According to a press release by the National Prosecuting Authority, Sicelo Ngiba (26) approached a woman in the Shakaskraal area.

On the day, the woman, Assodi Naicker (50) was making her way to a taxi stop when Ngiba grabbed her handbag which had cash, a bank card and a cellphone.

ALSO READ | Second suspect in missing Mooi River couple case released

According to the statement, Naicker and Ngiba struggled for possession of the bag.

Ngiba, who was armed with a knife, stabbed Naicker on her finger and made off with her cellphone.

The incident was caught on a nearby security camera and the footage was circulated in the area which lead to Ngiba’s arrest a week later.

ALSO READ | Hefty sentence for KZN serial rapist

In court, regional prosecutor Nokwanca Mthembu led the evidence of the video footage as well as the testimonies of Ngiba’s friend, who went with him to sell the phone, and the person who bought the phone.

Mthembu also handed a victim impact statement compiled by Naicker.

In the statement, she said that due to the stab wound, she was unable to go to work.