13 Injured, including school pupils, in Pietermaritzburg Crash

Witness Reporter

Thirteen people, including school pupils, were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Bombay Road in Pietermaritzburg on Friday morning.

According to a statement released by Mi7 National group’s emergency medical services, the crash involved three vehicles, including a minibus taxi carrying school pupils.

“Thirteen people from all vehicles involved sustained minor injuries and were stabilised before being transported to hospital for further treatment,” read the statement.

They added that the cause of the crash was unknown and the SAPS will investigate further.