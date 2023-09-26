156 arrests over weekend

By Lethiwe Makhanya

During the weekend, a high-density operation conducted by police from various stations in the district produced significant results, leading to the arrests of over 150 suspects involved in various crimes.

The operation started on Friday and ended on Sunday. The suspects were arrested for different offences which included, murder, attempted murder, possession of heroin, rape, being in the country illegally, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and dealing in liquor without a license.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said police are not going to stop fighting crime and making sure that residents feel safe.

He said that these high-density operations are an ongoing effort, particularly during the bustling weekends of each month.

We have noticed that most of the crimes are committed on weekends, that is why you will find that most of our operations are taking place on weekends. This weekend alone police arrested 156 suspects for different crimes. This shows that most criminals are using weekends to commit crimes.

Gwala added that the operations also involve showing police visibility especially in hotspot areas so that criminals will not get a chance to commit any crimes. He said during operations they also look for wanted suspects and arrest them.

He said that they often come across cases involving drug possession and the illegal sale of alcohol without licences. They are actively addressing these issues because they are contributing factors to contact crimes such as assault, murder, and attempted murder.

“Some of the contact cases are committed after someone has taken some drugs or has consumed alcohol, that is why we make sure that we arrest them but most importantly we want the people who are dealing and selling these drugs.”

Gwala added that the police will ramp up these operations as criminals tend to be more active as the festive season approaches. He said that all arrested suspects will have their cases heard in various courts in the district.

In a separate incident, Pietermaritzburg crime prevention together with crime intelligence arrested an alleged drug dealer in Church Street.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Gwala said police had been following information about the alleged drug dealing. He said the suspect is a foreign national.