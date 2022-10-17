16 Days of Activism: ‘Getting men to speak out’

Nosipho Gumede

As the 16 days of activism — a campaign aimed at fighting gender-based violence (GBV) — approaches, it has lost its significance over the years.

This year, the 16 days start on November 25 (the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) and runs until December 10 (International Human Rights Day).

TEARS Foundation wants men to speak out

The TEARS Foundation, which is a South African-based non-profit organisation that assists victims of GBV, has shifted its focus on combating GBV to involving the men of this country to speak out.

According to the group, for this year’s campaign, they are calling for male voices to amplify the voices of women:

To step up, stand up and speak up for their mothers, daughters, wives, sisters, grandmothers, cousins and aunts.

The TEARS Foundation said, as the statistics on GBV soar, it is important to call on South Africans, more specifically men, to do their bit to turn the tide on this scourge.

While men and boys are unfortunately also sometimes victims of GBV, it is important to note that this atrocity disproportionately affects women and girls, as there is a correlation between females’ subordinate status in our society and their increased vulnerability to violence.

It is because of these unequal power relationships that we are calling on all men (perpetrators and non-perpetrators) to become defenders of women.

They added that 16 days of activism still has value.

“But 16 Days is just a springboard to create awareness around this scourge. It cannot be left to a finite 16-day intervention.”

With statistics like these, we know that this is a 365-day battle. In the first three months of 2022, there were at least 10 818 rapes reported in South Africa, an increase of 13,7% over the same period last year.



It is estimated that gender-based violence (GBV) cost South Africa R36 billion as at 2019, according to a recent report titled The Costly Impact of Gender-Based Violence: Private Sector Perceptions and Realities in South Africa released in August 2022.

Famsa educational awareness can help curb GBV

Weekend Witness spoke to the executive director of Famsa PMB, Lungile Masuku, who said educational awareness is also one of the things that can help curb GBV.

Our communities are lacking information.

We need to give people information so that the perpetrators themselves can also know the consequences of their actions and maybe that can incite some fear in them before or when they raise their hands to a woman.

She added that people need to know about their rights and the resources available to them to help curb GBV.

Masuku said Famsa PMB has been looking at their cases to try and see which area they can focus on in Pietermaritzburg. She said they were thinking of Eastwood because it’s closer to Cinderella Park, Glenwood and surrounding areas. However, they are still planning to engage in talks with the local councillors and stakeholders regarding their 16 days of activism campaign.

The Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Response Fund shares the same sentiments as the TEARS Foundation, as they have also called on young men to take a stand against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide on campuses.

Tshepo Sefotlhelo, executive head of marketing and communication of the GBVF Response Fund said South Africa’s institutions of higher learning are increasingly becoming places where gender-based violence (GBV) is being perpetrated.

We urgently need to address the attitudes of young men about women’s bodies. The toxicities of masculinity need to be addressed, especially in schools and on university campuses, to change the socialisation of boys and young men.

Weekend Witness also spoke to Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, who said GBV is a serious matter and relevant policies are in place to guard against them, in order to perform at the best of their ability and protect the victims.

The unit has secured a number of convictions over the years and more cases are pending in court. It becomes difficult to arrest and investigate when victims decide to shield the perpetrators, but that doesn’t derail us since we understand our role as police in the province.

She added that they also hold awareness campaigns, where they educate members of the public about the impact of GBV and the necessary steps they should take when they are being abused, or encounter police officials who fail to assist them.