19 arrested in Pietermaritzburg CBD crime blitz

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A successful crime-combating operation carried out in the Pietermaritzburg CBD on Thursday saw 19 suspects arrested for various crimes.

Prior to the operation, women officers from the uMgungundlovu District, who formed part of multi-disciplinary operation Basadi, held a parade at Alexandra Police Station in Scottsville.

The suspects were arrested for crimes that included assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property, theft, possession of drugs and possession of suspected stolen property.

ALSO READ | Two arrested for the murder of Msunduzi Ward 41 councillor

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, these operations are ongoing.

We urge communities to continue to work with the police and community crime-fighting structures to curb crime. Alone the police cannot succeed in the fight against crime. READ MORE KZN Cabinet engages with residents in troubled Nongoma

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.