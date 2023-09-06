19 pupils injured in KZN taxi crash

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A minibus taxi transporting school children lost control and crashed leaving 19 pupils injured in Peacevale near Cato Ridge, KZN, on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened just before 8 am, and according to Mi7 National Group’s Emergency Medical Services, the minibus veered off the road and crashed down an embankment.

“Mi7 EMS teams stationed at Hibiscus Hospital Cato Ridge were immediately sent to the location.”

“Paramedics were met by chaos and confusion, with other service providers scrambling to treat the vast amount of disoriented pupils left crying and shaking from the incident,” said Mi7.

ALSO READ | ALSO READ | WATCH | Traffic cop, tow truck operator killed in horror N3 crash

Most of the pupils suffered minor injuries.

“Mi7 ambulances transported nine pupils to various hospitals for further treatment, while the remainder were taken by other service providers.”