Witness Reporter

Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana will be tabling the highly anticipated 2023 Budget speech today.

Tune in on major news stations from 2pm to follow the Minister of Finance’s Budget Speech.

Members of the public can follow parliamentary sittings live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408), through a live stream on Parliament’s website, Parliament’s YouTube channel and Twitter page, on the links below:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ParliamentofRSA

Facebook: https://facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ParliamentofRSA