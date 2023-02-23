2023 budget speech impact on health and education sectors

Witness Reporter

Section27 organisation has expressed concern over the 2023 budget speech, saying treasury has inflicted more pain on health and basic education sectors.

This follows the reduction of funding for the sectors by -4.9% and -2.5% respectively in the coming financial year.

“The government continues to make decisions that deepen inequality, particularly in the areas of basic education and health care services.

“South Africa is a nation shouldering two concurrent states of disaster, an energy supply crisis and extreme flooding in seven of nine provinces. This has only aggravated unemployment, currently at 31% on the narrow definition, and stifled economic recovery. One impact of these challenges is a rising number of South Africans who rely on the public health care system,” read the statement.

Comparison between medical aid users and public health care users

They said with the number of people without medical aid increasing at a rate of 2.2% per year (much higher than the population growth of 1.3%), this funding approach results in spending per health care user reducing from R5,028 in 2022/23 to R4,605 in 2023/24 (constant 2022/23 Rands).

The annual spending on medical aid schemes per privately insured individual equates to about five times the amount spent per public sector patient.

“Yet, none of the Health Market Inquiry (HMI) recommendations have been implemented — recommendations that could reduce the cost of living for private medical users significantly,” read the statement.

They added that other neglected areas of health funding include mental health and oncology, saying that it bears noting that the backlogs in these areas precede the Covid-19 pandemic.

While we welcome the efforts to reduce oncology backlogs, without clear and direct funding for cancer and mental health, it will remain in a perpetual state of financing backlogs. A major contributing factor to these backlogs is a lack of investment in infrastructure and personnel.

According to the organisation, this funding will be insufficient to allow the public health care sector to recover from the backlogs created by the Covid-19 pandemic, and to fill the thousands of personnel vacancies that exist throughout the public health sector.

Basic education

On basic education, the organisation challenged the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) to allow provincial education departments and public schools to hire teachers and procure education materials and equipment needed to enhance the quality of education available to the majority of South Africans.

They added that a budget must protect the constitutional rights of everyone in South Africa.