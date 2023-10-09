21-year-old Northdale woman beaten to death

By Chanel George

She was just 21 years old with her entire future ahead of her, but none of that mattered to her 50-year-old boyfriend, who allegedly beat her to death with his bare hands on Sunday morning in Northdale.

Residents living in Regina Road, Northdale, said they heard shouts and screaming in the road at around 3 am on Sunday morning but had no idea that a young woman was being beaten to death.

Police and private security patrol staff found the woman lying on the road after reports of an altercation.

The young woman lived in the nearby Nkululeko settlement and was apparently returning home with her boyfriend, according to ward 28 councillor Renisha Singh.

She said reports have suggested that the deceased had been in an abusive relationship, but this could not be confirmed.

Paramedics from EMRS responded to the incident but declared the victim dead at the scene.

As word of the murder spread through the settlement, the woman’s mother arrived to find her daughter’s dead body lying in the street.

Mountain Rise Police Station spokesperson Warrant Officer Pancheal Singh said the murder was officially reported at 6.53 am.

“When police arrived, the mother of the deceased pointed out the victim, who had several visible assault marks on her body,” said Warrant Officer Singh.

Acting on information received, police arrested a 50-year-old Lesotho national on charges of murder.

This is the second reported gender-based violence crime in Northdale within the last nine days.

The Witness last week reported on the murder of a woman who was stabbed in the back and left for dead, allegedly by her boyfriend, Brendon Buckley, who recently appeared in court on a murder charge.