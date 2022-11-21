Msunduzi Exco directs City manager to take stem action

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality executive committee members have given city manager Lulamile Mapholoba the green light to boot out the city’s corrupt staff.

Having recently heard through a presentation by the provincial Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) department that the city’s grant funding was in jeopardy due to the lack of accountability on projects, Msunduzi councillors from all parties, called for Mapholoba to act.

Cogta painted a grim picture of how the municipality was failing to account for the amounts spent on projects, how many were completed, how many were still underway and how many were to be decommissioned.

ANC chief whip Sandile Dlamini was the first one to appeal for Mapholoba’s urgent intervention on the matter.

Mapholoba, we want to give you an opportunity to respond to all the sicknesses that have been identified in Msunduzi. Let us leave no stone unturned, Mapholoba, because there are issues that have been talked about but nothing happened. READ MORE Protest near Giant’s Castle Resort

“You have our support so deal with these problems and deal with them decisively without succumbing or being influenced by any individuals. It is time for accountability in this municipality,” said Dlamini.

His political boss, mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said consequence management in the municipality was long overdue.

Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla supports City manager

Thebolla said the recently appointed city manager has their political support to deal with corruption and ill discipline in the municipality.

On consequence management the MM (Mapholoba) has our support. Positive results in our endeavours to improve service delivery and hold people to account can only be achieved by working as a collective, hence the support we are giving the municipal manager to deal with any ills that may be identified within the municipality.

“We would not have appointed him if we had no faith in him. That’s why we assured him from the outset that he has our political support in his task to turn the fortunes of the municipality around including the implementation of consequence management.

“We are prepared to learn from others and take points if they will serve the best interest of the people of Msunduzi,” said Thebolla.

He said it was not constructive for the DA to keep on identifying problems without suggesting possible solutions. This was in reference to DA councilor Ross Strachan’s criticism of how the ANC ran the municipality.

“That does not bother us because if we were to pay attention to it, we would be taken off the track in our endeavours to improve the lives of Msunduzi residents,” he said.

Responding to the Cogta presentation at the city hall on Thursday, Mapholoba emphasised that his job was to bring stability and restore services to the residents of the municipality.

I said to Chuleza [Cogta acting chief director for infrastructure] she must come and put the situation before everyone as it is. Council should see what is happening on the ground and the difficult position it is creating to carry out the daily duties of providing services to the people. If you don’t fit in, then step aside.

DA and EFF respond

The DA’s Ross Strachan said the city is talking about the implementation of consequence management but it never happens.

“I’m happy that Mr Mapholoba is taking a strong stand in terms of consequence management and I’m hoping that he walks the walk with his talk. I think that [consequence management] is the most important priority that we need to continue to emphasise,” said Strachan.

The EFF’s Bongani Mbona said: “We are yours, Mr Mapholoba. Lead the way for us to follow in correcting the wrongs that exist within the city. It will be very productive knowing what one needs to do the moment one gets into one’s office every morning”.