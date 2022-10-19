Update: Liberty Midlands Mall post office temporarily closed

Witness Reporter

The Liberty Midlands Mall on Tuesday confirmed that the post office at the mall is temporarily closed.

General manager of the mall, Desmond Heunis, said they are currently in discussions with the Post Office team and remain committed to working with them to reach a solution moving forward.

The Witness wrote on Monday that the Msunduzi post office at the mall is temporarily closed over rental problems.

Johan Kruger of the South African Post Office (Sapo) said Sapo has made partial payment and is negotiating to reopen the branch.

He added street deliveries continue without any interruption.