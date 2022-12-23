A Mamba for Christmas

Witness Reporter

A massive 2.21m Mamba was found under a Christmas tree in a house in Queensburgh.

According to snake rescuer Nick Evans, the snake was outside when it was disturbed by the gardener.

It then moved away from him, out of fear, saw the open door, and ducked inside. From there, it went up the Christmas tree and onto a small shelf above it.

“Then, while I was on my way, it slithered back down the tree, and hid at the bottom, behind a speaker,” said Evans.

He added that he picked it up from where it was hiding, with tongs, lifted it over the wires and things that could get knocked over, put it on the lounge floor and pinned it down.

A bit of the tail missing was missing. It was quite a relaxed specimen, despite its ordeal.

Evans said this is one of the more amusing places he’s found a mamba in.