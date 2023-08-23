A once-in-a-lifetime Antarctica experience for SA’s matric pupils

By Zama Myeza

Pioneering explorer Riaan Manser will be taking five matric pupils from across the country on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure to Antarctica.

The five winners will fly out of Cape Town International Airport on an Ultima alusion cargo plane and land six-and-a-half hours later in Antarctica.

Matrics In Antarctica is an initiative created to help inspire young South Africans to think about how our daily actions affect the environment and what changes can be made locally to challenge the effects of global warming and climate change.

ALSO READ | Treverton College pupil joins Matrics in Antarctica progamme

It is a campaign that is intended to encourage young South Africans, specifically matric pupils, to consider sustainability and how they may improve the environment in the areas that they reside.

The pupils will spend their time learning about the Antarctic, doing experiments and clean ups, and assist in a new project of installing a Huawei I-site solar system from ACDC Dynamics for a greener, more reliable power source at base camp.

The departments of Basic Education, Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, as well as other sponsors who recognise the need to educate South African children about conservation, support this effort.

ALSO READ | Five lucky matric students to embark on an adventure to Antarctica

This epic journey aims to inspire pupils to consider what small improvements might be made to counteract the consequences of climate change and global warming.

This programme will be open to all 2023 Grade 11 and matric pupils from all over the country.

Entries for Matrics in Antarctica 2023 will close on September 30. Only five pupils will be selected for this adventure and they will be announced on November 20.

To find out more about the competition, visit www.matricsinantarctica.co.za