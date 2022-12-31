A recap of trends that captivated people on social media in 2022

Nosipho Gumede

The year 2022 saw a growth in social media trends, from booming social media platforms, to videos that broke the internet and hashtags. One of the biggest social media trends in 2022 was TikTok.

The TikTok platform, which is a video hosting platform, has been used to create dance challenges, pranks, jokes, stunts and vlogs, and it started booming and gaining a bigger audience this year. The Witness also created a Tik Tok account.

A video by one of the reporters, of Pietermaritzburg-born star, Thuso Mbhedu, visiting her old high school, Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High, remains one of The Witness’ most viewed videos to date, with over 8 000 likes. TikTok also aided thousands of content creators from around the world and South Africans loved the dance challenges.

The KZN floods also became topical, more so after a second bout of floods followed. Twitter was buzzing with #KZNFloods and The Witness was right at the forefront, reporting on the devastating floods, flood victims and flood responses from KZN government. One of the most riveting flood stories is titled “Durban teen describes how he stood helplessly as mud buried mom and brother”.

Pietermaritzburg’s very own Gift of the Givers, along with other private organisations, came to the rescue to give refuge to flood victims. Another hot topic on social media was former president Jacob Zuma. Zuma’s pending court cases and appearances are still making him the talk of the town. Then came the ANC conference, which had political delegates hooked on The Witness social media platforms.

Snakes also made a good read for the animal lovers, with one of the most read stories being “Pythons caught in mating mood” and another being “Two-headed snake rescued in Ndwedwe, KZN”. With the help of Snake rescuer, Nick Evans, The Witness was able to cater for snake lovers while also teaching readers about the dangers of snakes, their mating season and how to aid themselves and their pets after a snake bite.

The Witness was also big on reporting on municipalities and service delivery issues this year. Operation Dudula also became a growing trend in the country. Pietermaritzburg has a small Operation Dudula group and just recently The Witness reported that they marched from Freedom Park to the City Hall to hand over their memorandum, but no one came out to accept it at either the City Hall or Home Affairs.

The memorandum that was meant to be handed over to Home Affairs raised concerns over allegations of corruption at Home Affairs, poor service delivery and bribes in exchange for fraudulent ID documents given to illegal immigrants. The Witness continues to report on the hottest trends and latest news.