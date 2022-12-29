A wrap of court cases in Pietermaritzburg that made headlines in 2022

Witness Reporter

One of the most talked about cases in Pietermaritzburg this year was former president Jacob Zuma hauling journalist Karyn Maughan and state advocate Billy Downer to court.

In October, Downer and News24 journalist, Maughan, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg high court for allegedly sharing Zuma’s medical record. Zuma brought the private prosecution and the case is ongoing.

The former statesman also made several court appearances as an accused in relation to his fraud and corruption trial. This is in connection with the arms deal. This matter is also still pending.

Daymed private hospital scandal

In November, Pietermaritzburg-based doctor, Navind Dayanand, along with his wife Nerupa, Douglas Mpofu, Carla Domenica Louden, Yagasami Ronnie Perumal and Daymed, had to appear in court to face over 51 charges of tax evasion and tax fraud worth over R2,1 billion.

Msunduzi taken to court over disconnections

Also that month, a group of Raisethorpe shop owners, fed-up with disconnections, took Msunduzi Municipality to court to interdict the City from disconnecting them.

The shop owners filed papers, through an urgent application, in the Pietermaritzburg high court. In the application, Zoobeda Bibi Tilly, Nalini Padayachee, Ashraf Ali and Jamal Uddin wanted the court to direct the City to restore and ensure the continued supply of electricity to properties on Mysore Road.

The applicants were all shop owners in Tilly Mansion on Mysore Road.

They also wanted the court to rule that they can appoint their own electrician to attend to the reconnection of the supply of electricity, in the event that the city fails to comply with the restoration.

Murder of PMB shop owner

Street beggar Martin Grieb (41), who killed Boughton shop owner Vernon Viviers (59), was sentenced to 25 years in jail in October.

He had pleaded guilty to murder. Viviers was found lying in a pool of blood inside his shop in Mbubu Road on August 8.

His throat was slit and he had cuts on his hands and arms.

He was arrested along with his girlfriend, Jade Ashley Barnard, 36. Both their cases were separated and she pleaded guilty in November in the Pietermaritzburg High Court to Viviers’ murder and was jailed for 22 years.

Murphy farm murder

Also in the Pietermaritzburg high court, Lulu Sapholakhe Thusi (42) and Michek Khumalo (47) were both sentenced in October to life imprisonment for the murder of Karkloof farmer Trevor Murphy (55), who was stabbed multiple times in his own home.

The men ransacked Murphy’s home, stabbed him, and took some of his belongings. A woman employee who lives on the property was tied up by the robbers when she interrupted them.

Murphy lived on Wendover farm, Karkloof, near Howick, and was a farmer who operated a sawmill on his farm and employed several people.

Zulu crown court battles

In March, the Pietermaritzburg high court gave the go ahead for the coronation of Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini, because his claim to the throne was not disputed.

The ruling came after Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma filed a court interdict against the coronation process of Prince Misuzulu.

The pair also said the signature on one of King Goodwill Zwelithini’s wills was forged and thus should be deemed null and void.

Divesh Mootheram crimen injuria case

The case of magistrate Divesh Mootheram, who is charged with “impairing the dignity” of his boss by allegedly describing her as a “corrupt black b***ch”, continued during the year but was adjourned to January for judgement.

Mootheram is alleged to have uttered these words about his chief magistrate, Mpho Evelyn Monyemore, to fellow magistrates on April 11, 2017, resulting in a charge of crimen injuria.

The sentencing of sexual assault and rape convict Darren Goddard was also adjourned to next year for sentencing.

The former city school guidance counsellor was found guilty on seven out of 15 counts relating to sexual assault, rape and being in possession of child pornography in March.