About 100 suspects arrested over the weekend

Witness Reporter

About 100 people were arrested and charged over the weekend for different crimes including murder, rape and possession of drugs in Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the arrests came in the uMgungundlovu District as part of ongoing operations that seek to reduce the level of crime in the district.

He added they concentrated on Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas.

Charges include murder, stock theft, possession of stolen property, housebreaking and theft, illegal immigrants, possession of drugs, rape, possession of dangerous weapons, ammunition and homemade firearms, selling liquor without a licence, and many other charges.

He added that road traffic fines were also issued.

Gwala said the police will continue with high visibility operations at hotspots, at random stop and searches, and at hotspot liquor outlets in the uMgungundlovu District, to curb crime and “bring confidence in law enforcement and [seize] unlicensed firearms that are in the hands of criminals …”

Those arrested are expected to appear in different courts in the uMgungundlovu District.