About 221 people left homeless after fire at Sacca Informal Settlement

Lethiwe Makhanya

About 221 people were left homeless in the Sacca Informal Settlement in Mkondeni, after their houses caught fire on Sunday night.

Community leader Mbuyiswa Gasela said they are not sure how the fire started because it flared up from an unoccupied house.

He said they did not know whether the house had illegal connections as it has been unoccupied for a long time.

The fire started at about 11 pm and 178 houses were burnt down. We tried to put out the fire but the wind made things very difficult for us.

This is just devastating. The most painful is that the residents lost their food and they don’t know what they are going to eat. Every year there is always a fire that destroys people’s houses in this area.

Gasela said they were promised houses years ago and the process went as far as a sod turning in 2017 but no houses have yet been built.

Riya Mlomo, one of the affected residents, said every time there is a fire, her home is affected.

I have a family with children and as I am talking to you I don’t even know where we are going to sleep tonight (last night). We always get empty promises about the RDP houses but nothing ever happens.

I’ve been left with only the clothes that I’m wearing as I only managed to save some blankets and a few clothes for the children.

She said she did not have material to try and rebuild a house for them to live in.

Mbali Vilakazi said she has nowhere to go. In addition, she said she lost her identity document in the fire.

I don’t know what to do. This is not life that we are living here and we are tired.

The worst part is that I cannot get an RDP home because I am told that I have a house here in Sacca. No one deserves this. Imagine being told you have a house but you are living in an informal settlement.

When The Witness visited Sacca on Monday, some residents were already trying to rebuild their homes but others said they were too devastated and did not know where to start.