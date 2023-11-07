News

Accident on N3 leaves one dead

The accident on the N3 that left one person dead. Photo: ALS Paramedics

One person was killed in a late night accident on the N3, heading towards Pietermaritzburg on Monday night.

ALS Paramedics, who were at the scene, described the accident as being horrific.

“At this stage it is believed that a bakkie collided into the rear of a truck. The driver of the bakkie, a male in his twenties, has been declared dead on scene by ALS Paramedics,” it said.

Traffic was severely affected in the area.

The cause of the accident is unknown, however, all necessary authorities were on scene and investigations were underway.

