Accident on N3 leaves one dead

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A motor accident left one person dead and one injured on the N3 south bound before New England Road in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took at around 4pm.

ALS Paramedics, who attended the scene, said they were met with a scene of carnage after a light motor vehicle had somehow lost control and rolled numerous, times ejecting the two occupants.

“The vehicle came to rest in the centre island. Paramedics assessed the two and found a man and woman were both injured. The driver, a man believed to be in his 30s, had sustained multiple injuries.

“Unfortunately, there was nothing more the paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on scene.

ALSO READ | Two horses killed in road accident

“His wife had sustained serious injuries and was stabilised by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being rushed through to a nearby hospital for the further care she required,” read the statement.

It further stated that at this stage the events leading up to the collision are unknown, however, SAPS was on the scene and will be investigating further.