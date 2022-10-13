Accused in the Aqua Transport and Plant Hire fraud case granted bail

Chris Ndaliso

Two men accused of defrauding the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport were granted bail on Wednesday.

Vasuthevan Naicker (55), of Aqua Transport and Plant Hire, and Stephen Cahi (52) are out on R10 000 bail.

The two appeared before the Pietermaritzburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Wednesday, for allegedly defrauding the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport.

NPA provincial spokesperson Natasha Ramkisoon-Kara said the duo will return to court on November 29.

According to the charge sheet, Aqua Transport and Plant Hire (Pty) Ltd, through its directors, allegedly defrauded the department by submitting payment certificates and invoices to the transport department.

In 2007, Aqua became one of the companies listed in the panel of plant hire service providers for the department.

Aqua was then appointed to supply plant equipment for the department for construction, maintenance and rehabilitation of roads in the province.

The charge sheet alleges that Cahi, on behalf of Aqua, inflated the hours on the plant hire timesheets and the company paid money into Cahi’s bank account as a reward for inflating the plant hire hours.

“These payments constituted unauthorised gratifications to Mr Cahi ,as he was in an employment relationship with Royal Harskoning. As a result, the KZN Department of Transport suffered financial prejudice to the amount of R1 679 068,93,” reads the charge sheet.