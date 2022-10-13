Action Society wants answers from police regarding Pastor Liezel de Jager’s murder case

Nompilo Kunene

Action Society, a civil rights organisation, has accused the police of neglecting their duty in investigating the murder of KZN pastor, Liezel de Jager.

De Jager was a minister at the NG Suidkus Church in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal. She was found dead with strangulation marks on her neck in her home on October 13 last year.

Kaylynn Palm, Action Centre coordinator at Action Society said the complete lack of investigative know-how of local police forces has led to yet another unsolved case, one year after the murder.

“The government and the Department of Police do not realise what consequences the lack of skills and leadership in the SAPS has on victims of crime and their loved ones.”

Since Pastor De Jager’s death, no one has been arrested.

Pastor Liezel was murdered outside her house early in the morning after returning from a morning run. There has been much speculation about what happened to her, with many community members seeing it as a seemingly straightforward murder case.

Shortly after De Jager’s death, her husband, Werner de Jager, was reported missing by his father-in-law who had last seen him on the Saturday of October 23, 2021.

Police said he was found alive on Wednesday morning, October 27 last year, on a farm in the lower Illovo area.

Paramedics said he was found by a farm worker in what was described to be ‘a not so pleasant condition’ sitting in his car. He had to be airlifted to hospital.

At the time, sources had told The Witness that Werner went missing a few days before he was due for a polygraph test with the police.

The society said it received a mandate from the family to investigate the case but has been hampered by the investigative process on the police side.

“The problem with cases that linger on and on is that either it gets buried under a heap of newer cases or gets struck from the court roll if it progressed that far,” said Palm.

“The immense DNA backlog plays a further role in cases not moving forward,” she said.

Palm said they will continue to push for justice in Pastor De Jager’s case and will consider further steps against the police.

The police are yet to comment on the matter.

Asked if there have been any arrests in this case, KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said, “The case is still under investigation and receiving attention.”