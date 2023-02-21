ActionSA and ABC join forces against eThekwini Metro

Khethukuthula Xulu

Next week Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) President Philani Mavundla will be joining ActionSA in its ongoing litigation against eThekwini Metro on its failure to repair and replace sewerage infrastructure.

The broken infrastructure has resulted in the spillage of raw sewage into rivers and estuaries in and around Durban, which runs into the ocean and poisons the environment.

ActionSA said they believe Mavundla, having been the chairperson of the Infrastructure Committee of the Metro, will be an asset to the litigation against the City, as he has a wealth of understanding of the current state of infrastructure decay in eThekwini, and what has led to this crisis that continues to persist nine months later.

Mavundla said he came into his former positions with an understanding of how such infrastructure works as a result of his background in the construction field of electrical, civil and mechanical engineering and property development.

He implied that his knowledge caused a problem with cadres deployed in senior positions.

ActionSA

ActionSA provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said the party late last year wrote to entities that had been vocal about the sewerage crisis in eThekwini and invited them to join our legal application as amicus curiae (a friend of the court).

Mncwango said he was disappointed that these other parties didn’t come on board, but he was pleased that the ABC has heeded his call.

I am pleased that we can work collaboratively to address this ensuing catastrophe in the interests of the people of eThekwini and its surrounds, who continue to have the business, homes and health compromised as a result of the ANC government.”

Mncwango said the court date has been set for February 27.