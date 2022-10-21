ActionSA leaders visit Zulu king ahead of coronation

Clive Ndou

ActionSA leaders on Thursday joined people currently streaming to Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s khangelaMankengane Royal Palace to wish him well ahead of his coronation, scheduled for next week.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who last month concluded the first leg of his coronation, called entering the kraal, will officially receive his accreditation certificate from President Cyril Ramaphosa during a ceremony scheduled to take place at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

ALSO READ | Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to address provincial legislature

The ActionSA delegation to the king’s palace was led by party president Herman Mashaba and newly-appointed KZN provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango.

Other high-profile politicians who recently visited the king include deputy president David Mabuza, KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and KZN Legislature speaker Nontembeko Boyce.

King Misuzulu, who succeeded the late Zulu king, Goodwill Zwelithini ka-Bhekuzulu, after he died last year, will receive the kingship certificate from Ramaphosa on Saturday next week.

High profile figures expected to attend the ceremony include eSwatini’s King Mswati III.

King Mswati III — the only remaining absolute monarch on the African continent — is King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s uncle.