Activist’s murderer sentenced to 15 years imprisonment

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Socialist shack dwellers and land rights movement Abahlali baseMjondolo welcomed the sentencing of Khaya Ngubane, who was convicted for the murder of land rights activist Ayanda Ngila and sentenced to 15 years.

Ngila was assassinated in March 2022 by four attackers while on his way to fix a water pipe at the eKhenana Commune, in Cato Manor, Durban.

It was alleged that Ngubane, along with three other men, had planned to kill Lindokuhle Mnguni on that day and when Mnguni escaped, they pursued Ngila and fired a number of bullets, killing him.

Mnguni was later assassinated in August 2022.

Abahlali baseMjondolo president Sbu Zikode said he hoped that the others that acted with Ngubane on that day will also be arrested and prosecuted, and that he will not spend time in prison alone.

We hope that his family will find closure, for us conviction and sentencing is a breakthrough. Though the 15 years will not bring back Ayanda but at least the killings of Abahlali baseMjondolo members are being recognised and people are accounting for them.

After Ngubane was sentenced, his lawyer immediately appealed the sentence, claiming that another court would come to a different conclusion after looking at the evidence holistically.

He also claimed that the investigations were not conducted properly; however, the magistrate dismissed his appeal.

Zikode said they were pleased to see the appeal being thrown out as the sentence of 15 years was still lenient in their eyes.

The magistrate said he was disheartened by the senseless killings over land rights.

Killings are not the solution, it seems as though there is a war and the survival of the fittest. The question after all these killings, who will be left behind to live on that land that you are killing each other for?

Zikode said Ngila was a dedicated leader of the struggle who played a key role in building the eKhenena Commune and had a clear vision about how land must be used for the benefit of the poor in eKhenana.

“He was deeply committed to building democratic organisation and power among the oppressed, and the promotion of equality among women and men and the struggle for socialism,” he said.

Zikode said the price for land and dignity has been paid in blood as, over the years, the movement has lost 24 members.

However, they only had three convictions; a police officer was convicted for the murder of Nqobile Nzuza in Cato Crest in 2013, two ANC councillors were convicted for the murder of Thuli Ndlovu in KwaNdengezi in 2014, and now Khaya Ngubane has been convicted for the murder of Ayanda Ngila in Cato Crest.