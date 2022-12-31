Adhering to fireworks by-laws this New Year’s Eve

Nompilo Kunene

People from all around the world will be ringing in the new year with noisemakers, sparklers and fireworks.

While celebrating New Year’s Eve can be lots of fun, laws regarding public safety and order still apply amid the celebrations.

According to Msunduzi Municipality’s fireworks by-laws, no person shall set off or discharge any fireworks on any street, in any public place or public thoroughfare.

Also, no fireworks may be set off at a distance of 200 metres from any hospital, clinic, petrol service station, old age or nursing home, animal welfare organisation or institution.

No person may direct a firework at any person, animal, building or motor vehicle, where such firework is in the process of exploding or detonating and where it is capable of projecting or discharging a charge or pyrotechnical effect from a distance of one metre.

“No person may set off, discharge or explode any fireworks within a distance of 500 metres from a nature reserve. No person may set off, discharge or explode any fireworks in any place where an animal is present. Any firework which fires a projectile shall be so set up that the projectile will go up into the air as nearly as possible to a vertical direction,” reads the by-laws.

The city said those planning to set off fireworks on New Year’s Eve can only do so from 11 pm to 1 am.

Fireworks sales

Shikar Lutchman, from Magic Fireworks, told Weekend Witness that they have stocked up fireworks in anticipation of New Year’s Eve.

“We’ve got our stock ready but the weather does put people off sometimes, you know, with the recent rains we’ve been having, so that does affect our sales quite a bit. We’re hoping for some clear skies so we can light up the sky once again this year.”

Lutchman said they’ve had a consistent flow of their sales so far. He said their main fireworks sale days were Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

For a lot of people, its a tradition to light fireworks on New Year’s Eve, just to create that extra added vibe and excitement to get everyone in that New Year’s spirit. That’s something we look forward to every year.

Lutchman explained that fireworks shops have to apply to the local bomb squad unit for a fireworks licence.

“It’s a bit of a testing process, and there are some shops that sell fireworks without a license, but we are fully compliant with the law and follow all the regulations to make sure all our safety requirements are met for the public’s safety,” he said.

Speaking to Weekend Witness, Simangele Gumede, who had just bought fireworks from Magic Fireworks on Thursday, said “There’s no New Year’s Eve without fireworks”. Gumede and two of her friends splurged R2 140 on fireworks.

Animal safety around fireworks

The manager of the Pietermaritzburg SPCA, Sansha Singh, said they are opposed to the use and discharge of fireworks and appealed to the public to celebrate the dawn of 2023 responsibly and to take the needs of all animals into consideration.

ALSO READ | uMngeni implements Msunduzi’s and eThekwini’s by-laws on fireworks

Singh reminded residents that it’s not only dogs that are affected or frightened by fireworks. “All animals are affected. Dogs hear about five times better than humans and cats about double that.”

She said members of the public can purchase calming tablets for their pets from the SPCA clinic, which is open today from 8 am to 12.30 pm. Calming tablets can also be purchased at private vets. The Pietermaritzburg SPCA also urge the public to have their pets microchipped, as it helps the SPCA get the pet owner’s contact details faster if the animal is lost and found.

Singh requested that all complaints regarding animals on New Year’s Eve be reported on 033 386 9267/8 or their emergency number which is 083 627 9736. Where does tradition of ringing in the new year with a flash of light and a bang start?

ALSO READ | Human Rights Commission to help municipalities with fireworks by-laws

Where does tradition of ringing in the new year with a flash of light and a bang come from?

According to astronomer Anthony Aveni, in cultures around the world, people bang drums, light fireworks and even beat the corners of their homes to spook the spooky creatures lurking in the night.

“Many of these rituals have ancient roots and are similar around the world. It turns out that many are designed to ward off evil spirits as we enter the darkest time of the year,” explained Aveni.