Admin clerk sentenced to six years for selling learner’s licences

By Akheel Sewsunker

An administration clerk was handed down a six-year sentence for committing several counts of corruption in the issuing of fraudulent learner’s licences.

According to the statement released by the Office of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), the administration clerk from the Abaqulusi Municipality in KZN, Xolani Simelane, was arrested for 48 counts of corruption that he committed from 2012 to 2013.

ALSO READ | Man gets life sentence for killing wife

Simelane was an administration clerk in the municipality, and dealt with the bookings of the learner’s licence test. Simelane, during this time, accepted money of up to R1000 from applicants to issue them with their learner’s licence without writing the prescribed test.

The case was opened in Vryheid and allocated to Hawks members from the Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for investigation. He was arrested and charged for 48 counts of corruption in 2013.

ALSO READ | Suspected murderer and his two accomplices killed in shootout with cops

Prior to his sentencing, Simelane appeared multiple times in court until he was convicted on June 23, 2023. He was sentenced to six years in prison, of which two years is suspended on the condition that he is not convicted of a similar offence in that time.