Adverse weather conditions predicted for KZN

By Witness Reporter

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued multiple weather warnings for Monday.

In a press release, SAWS has predicted extended periods of rainfall for the province on Monday.,

SAWS has issued a yellow level 2 for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours and strong damaging winds which may lead to localised damage to settlements, localised flooding of susceptible roads, low lying areas and bridges in the western and central parts of KZN today.

ALSO READ | Analysis: Anglers on standby as weather gods have their say

They have also issued an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain over south-eastern KZN which may lead to flooding of roads and settlements, danger to life (fast flowing streams/deep water), and damage to property and infrastructure.

There is also a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain which may lead to localised flooding of low lying roads and bridges over the north-eastern parts of KZN today.

ALSO READ | Level 2 severe thunderstorm warning issued for KZN

People of Pietermaritzburg can also expect cold weather with a maximum of 17 degrees Celsius with rain and thunderstorms predicted for most of the day and continuing into the night.