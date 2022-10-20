Advocate pays tribute to Hoosen Haffejee in his closing arguments

Ingrid Oellermann

“He lay down his life for our freedom and democracy”.

These were the words of advocate Howard Varney, SC, on Wednesday paying tribute to Pietermaritzburg activist, Hoosen Haffejee, who died in police custody.

Haffejee was found hanging from the lowest rung of the bars of his cell door at Brighton Beach Police Station, with a pair of trousers knotted around his neck on the morning of August 3, 1977.

ALSO READ | Call for a full and open inquiry into the death of activist Hoosen Haffejee

Advocate calls for judge to set aside the “fraudulent” suicide ruling

In final arguments before Judge Zaba Nkosi at the reopened inquest into Haffejee’s death in the Pietermaritzburg high court, Varney called on Nkosi to set aside the “fraudulent” suicide ruling of the first inquest by magistrate Trevor Blunden in March 1978, and find that Haffejee’s death could be attributed to one of two possibilities.

One was that Haffejee died “following a cardiac incident while under torture” and the Security Branch (SB) had “staged his suicide” to hide their actions, or they had murdered him to “mask” the fact that Haffejee fell into an “unconscious or unresponsive” state after torture.

Varney said Security Branch Captain Petrus du Toit and Lieutenant James Taylor (both dead) were primarily responsible for Haffejee’s death, but “those who played various roles in the interrogation, torture and cover-up must also be held responsible” for acts connected to Haffejee’s murder.

Varney named them as: Brigadier Steenkamp (Commander SB, Durban), Colonel Ignatius Gerhard Coetzee (21C SB Durban), Major Joseph Benjamin (formerly Moonsamy), Lieutenant Vic McPherson, W/O Shunmugam (Shrewds) Govender, Sergeant Veeragululu Naidoo (SB) and then Constable Mohan Deva Gopal (SB).

Of them all, only Gopal and Naidoo are still alive. Former uniform branch members at Brighton Beach who “turned a blind eye and helped facilitate the SB cover-up” had defeated the ends of justice and were accessories after the fact to murder, argued Varney.

He said they are Constables Johannes Nicolaas Meyer, Derek Hugh Naude and Shadrack Madlala. Varney asked Nkosi to recommend that the NPA institute criminal investigations “with a view to possible prosecutions” against Gopal, VR Naidoo, Naude, Meyer and Haffejee’s “jilted lover” Mathee Benjamin, who should “hang her head in shame”.

ALSO READ | Security Branch officer gives details of Hoosen Haffejee’s interrogation

He said Benjamin’s betrayal cost Haffejee his life. Varney argued that Gopal, who testified in the reopened inquest and admitted being present at Haffejee’s arrest, interrogation, and torture should be charged with “murder by common purpose”.

He submitted that though Gopal provided “valuable information” he underplayed his own role.

By Gopal’s own admission he helped strip Haffejee, was present when he was tortured and prevented him from escaping, thereby associating himself with the assaults.

Varney said Gopal had also lied under oath about certain matters. He said although at this stage he could not recommend any charges against Gopal’s Security Branch colleague, VR Naidoo “further investigations should be carried out to establish his whereabouts” at the time of Haffejee’s torture and death.

Gopal’s attorney, Sushila Keshav, urged the inquest court not to recommend he be prosecuted, saying this would violate his constitutional rights since he was promised “section 204 protection” when he first made a statement to the NPA in the matter.

This is a law that allows the NPA to promise immunity from prosecution to witnesses who testify in criminal trials. Keshav said Gopal had been “living with a nightmare” over what was done to Haffejee for 45 years.

She said he had “at the first opportunity he got” disclosed what happened to Haffejee at the TRC in 1995. Keshav also asked the court to consider the “apartheid-era culture of white superiority” that existed at the time and that Gopal was a “very junior member” of the SB.

The consequences of leaving the SB or not towing the line were very, very severe.

Meanwhile, the state is not opposing the Haffejee family’s submissions that the findings of the first inquest should be overturned. Where Gopal was concerned, state advocate Dernado McDonald said Gopal was legally represented by Legal Aid when he made his statement to the NPA.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Emotional moment as siblings of Dr Hoosen Haffejee visit cell where he died in Durban

He confirmed that Gopal was warned, when he testified in the inquest, he was not obliged to answer incriminating questions and was given an opportunity to get a lawyer.

Speaking after Wednesday’s hearing, Haffejee family attorney, Anwar Suleman Jessop said the family feel it is “better late than never” to get justice for Haffejee.

The best closure for them will be if the court overturns the first inquest finding.

Judge Nkosi said he would consider the evidence and give a ruling “as soon as possible.”