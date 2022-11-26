Advocating use of booster shots by public

Witness Reporter

PRASHALAN GOVENDER

Despite a decline in vaccine intake and the availability of booster shots from pharmacies, people are encouraged to get booster shots as the festive season hits.

KwaZulu-Natal health spokesperson, Ntokozo Maphisa, said that booster shots are widely available at KZN clinics and government hospitals, and the department encourages everyone to get a booster shot.

However, it appears the only places vaccines are available are at local clinics and hospitals, as all the pharmacies around the city that Weekend Witness contacted confirmed they were no longer offering the jab. Some said, from as long as six months ago.

ALSO READ | Call for healthcare staff to get booster jab

Mediclinic PMB’s marketing manager Reshnee Beekrum, said the hospital has continued its vaccination drive and would like to remind the public that the pandemic “is not over”.

Mediclinic has upped their vaccination drive efforts, partnering with the Right to Care organisation, providing both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson booster shots at pop-up vaccination drives at the hospital.

The first one will take place on December 2, from 10 am to 2 pm at the lower parking lot at Mediclinic. “This vaccination drive is a chance for those who have missed the opportunity to get a booster shot, or those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so. We urge the public to take the opportunity,” Beekrum said.