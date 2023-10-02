Aerial operation to fight Richards Bay Blaze

By Akheel Sewsunker

The City of Umhlathuze has come up with a plan to snuff the flames in the devastating fire that ripped through one of NCT Forestry Agricultural Co-operative Limited wood chip piles.

According to the municipal spokesperson for the City of Umhlathuze, Bongani Gina, the City is planning an aerial firefighting operation to quell the flames.

The operation will require multiple units, with aerial firefighting and a helicopter releasing dry chemical products to snuff out the flames.

City of uMhlathuze hereby gives a notice to the community and road users passing PCT and Foskor about the Aerial Operation that will be taking place at PCT Premises. The aim of the operation is to suffocate burning stockpiles so as to kill flames. This is done so as to shorten the period of burning, while at the same time ensuring that fire doesn’t spread to other industries,” he said.

The operation will also result in the evacuation of all personnel on site, road closures in the area of the operation and clearance of the vicinity of the fire.

“John Ross Road will be closed from Foskor Robots to East Central Arterial. Your cooperation will be highly appreciated in this regard,” said Gina.