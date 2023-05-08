Africa’s Travel Indaba kicks off in Durban

By Nosipho Gumede

One of the largest tourism trade shows in Africa will be hosted at the Durban ICC In KZN from May 9 to 12.

South African Tourism hosted The Witness at the Africa’s Travel Indaba 2023, which included touring the city of Durban.

The trade show was preceded by a dedicated Business Opportunity Networking Day (BONDay) on Monday, which seeks to create a platform for thought-leadership, knowledge sharing and obtaining the latest in global trends and local insights.

Hundreds of delegates in the tourism field attended the event, including the Deputy Minister of Tourism Amos Fish Mahlalela.

Delivering his keynote address Mahlalela announced that the department of tourism in the country plans to spend almost R300 million in the next financial year on developing an enterprise and transforming the tourism sector.

Supporting small businesses

He said the department understands the role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and their role in the economy’s growth and development, and how they will focus on improving expenditure towards these businesses.

“We are planning to train 250 SMEs on norms and standards and we will spend about 50 million on the enterprise development and transformation.

“Our tourism incentive program has also set aside almost R215 million to stimulate growth and development in the tourism sector by providing financial assistance to privately owned tourism businesses,” said Mahlalela.

He added that that with their transformation agenda, the department has a target of spending 40% of their budget on procuring goods and services from SMEs, including women-owned businesses.

Youth focused initiatives

Speaking on recognising the youth, Mahlalela said they are proud to announce the launch of the tourism technology and innovation incubator, a youth focused initiative that will incubate 20 SME’s nationwide.

He said this initiative aims to support young entrepreneurs and innovators in the tourism sector and create opportunities for young people.

He added that the transformation in the tourism sector is taking place at a snail’s pace.

“There has been a decline in the applications of the tourism transformation funds,” said Mahlalela.

He added that this is of concern and that the department has to investigate why there is a decline.