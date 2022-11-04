Afrikaner group angry over Msunduzi’s plans to develop over graveyard

Chris Ndaliso

The Federation of Afrikaans Cultural Association (FAK) has vowed to fight against the proposed re-development of the historic cemetery in Chief Albert Luthuli Street.

The Afrikaner organisation views the proposal by Msunduzi Municipality as the “destruction” of Afrikaner graves dating back 180 years.

The association said it wrote to city manager Lulamile Mapholoba on November 2, to make their displeasure known with the decision and had demanded that the development be stopped immediately.

The group said Mapholoba responded shortly afterwards and asked for a meeting to “give clarity to the true intention of the municipality and to accommodate the scrutiny of stakeholders”.

The organisation’s chief executive Ziegfried van Huyssteen said they will not allow their heritage to be destroyed, and that they have launched a petition where hundreds of people have already made their voices heard to stop this “injustice”.

We are planning to oppose the impact of the draconian decision. We will not allow the town’s history to be erased. It is clear to the FAK that the Msunduzi Municipality does not value the preservation of our heritage.

He said vandalism at the cemetery has been reported as far back as 2014 when steel fences were stolen and graves destroyed. The cemetery contains several Voortrekker graves dating back 180 years, including those of the Voortrekker minister Reverend Erasmus Smit and his wife, Susanna.

The son of the trek leader Louis Tregardt is also buried there, he said.

Susanna Smit is known as one of our greatest folk heroines and inspired the barefoot woman monument. Her famous words, ‘I’d rather go back barefoot over the Drakensberg than live under British rule’ are deeply embedded in our history, and today her freedom and peace are again being put in jeopardy.

He added the historic cemetery not only contains Voortrekker graves but also houses graves of veterans of the Second World War, former mayors and principals of the famous school Maritzburg College.

He said their petition to stop the development had received hundreds of signatures in just a few days.

According to a report that was tabled recently at an executive committee meeting, the cemetery is located at a prime spot at the entrance of the Pietermaritzburg CBD and the intention to recycle the graves would be to test the market for investment opportunities.

Mapholoba on Thursday confirmed receipt of correspondence from the group.