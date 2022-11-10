Afrikaner group says Pietermaritzburg cemetery land belongs to the church

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality’s proposed development on the historic Chief Albert Luthuli Memorial Cemetery is an attempt at land expropriation without compensation, the Federation of Afrikaans Cultural Association (FAK) said on Wednesday.

The Afrikaner group is against the proposed development, and said the graveyard belongs to the church.

Deputy chief executive Ziegfriend van Huyssteen said his organisation has launched an investigation into the “Msunduzi municipality’s calculated” attempt to destroy heritage and expropriate church land by digging up this cemetery’s graves for “future developments” on the land.

He said their investigation found that the property in question belongs to five churches, the NG Church, Anglican Church, Methodist Church, Roman Catholic Church and the Church of England.

Van Huyssteen stressed that all the plots at the cemetery are privately owned and none of the properties is owned by the municipality, and that it was devoid of all logic that the municipality wants to exercise a say over the development of property when they are not even its legal owners.

The announcement of the intention for development, in itself makes the state and the municipality’s intention very clear — theft of property. If the state wants to expropriate church land, the question is where will it stop? The FAK feels it is important that the community should join the fight (to stop the development).

He said this was the reason the group launched a petition to stop the “draconian destruction” of heritage and ensure property rights, and that hundreds of people have already signed this petition.

Some graves date 180 years back

On the site there are several Voortrekker graves dating back 180 years which include, among others, the minister of the Voortrekkers, Reverend Erasmus Smit, and his wife Susanna.

The Barefoot Woman Monument is also named after Susanna Smit. She was the woman who said she would rather walk back over the Drakensberg barefoot before being ruled by the British again.

Van Huyssteen said the earliest surviving tombstone in the cemetery is that of Hendrick van der Berg who died in 1839.

There are also several Anglo-Boer War graves, including Lieutenant William Manfred Clapham, a commander who was killed during a skirmish on Lombardskop in Ladysmith, he said. He said the cemetery is also the final resting place of 213 Boer women, children and the elderly who perished in the Pietermaritzburg concentration camp.

It is not only the heritage and history of the Voortrekkers that will be destroyed here, but also in fact the history of the city of Pietermaritzburg. This historic cemetery houses graves of, among other things, veterans of the Second World War, former mayors and principals of the famous school Maritzburg College. The FAK is also investigating possible legal action should the municipality decide to continue with this process. Because the municipality does not own the land, it is clear that even their consultation processes are not legal. Since there is no transparency from the municipality’s side regarding their plans with other people’s property, we also decided to investigate the background of the cemetery ourselves.

He presented The Witness with at least nine title deeds from the Pietermaritzburg Deeds Office, some registered under a trust and others under a company as proof that the city did not own the property.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla’s spokesperson Zazi Nxele said the ownership of the site could not be confirmed or denied, as this was an ongoing process. Nxele said the mayor came up with the proposal in good faith.