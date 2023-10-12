Agriculture MEC encourages planting of vegetable gardens

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Challenges should not stop you from planting a garden.

This was the message conveyed by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Super Zuma during an oversight inspection of a vegetable garden at the Themba Njilo homestead in KwaMnyandu location in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

Njilo wants to give the less fortunate first preference before selling these vegetables.

“Njilo knew that there was a water challenge in this area, but that didn’t stop him from starting a garden. Once you start by being negative you will not continue. Young people need to come forward. The department is here to help them,” said Zuma.

“‘One home, one garden’ is important to alleviate poverty. What he has done by mobilising and encouraging people around this area to be involved in the ‘one home, one garden’ project is assisting us as the department.

“We are now going to respond to what has been a challenge, which is the shortage of water. We will send our engineers and see what we can do and respond to the challenge,” Zuma added.

Zuma urged people not to shy away from agriculture.

Everyone needs to be involved, more especially if we want to alleviate poverty.

Themba Njilo said his love of planting vegetables started at a very young age.

“We have a huge water challenge in this area. When watering plants, we use a watering can.

If we can have water, everything will be fine. There are a lot of people who are in need. Before selling these vegetables, I need to ensure that the less fortunate get first preference. Job opportunities will be created as the business grows,” he added.