Agriculture Technology reaches KZN rural areas

Clive Ndou

The KZN provincial government will be offering small-scale farmers agricultural technology support as part of initiatives meant to boost agricultural output in the province.

The roll out of the project will see Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube visiting small-scale farmers in eThekwini’s KwaXimba area today.

“This project will ensure the implementation of SMART technology to agriculture with a view to growing and developing the sector in African rural areas and townships,” the premier’s spokesperson, Lennox Mabaso, said.

Project Launch

The launch of the project will coincide with International Rural Women Day, commemorated annually on October 22.

“Rural women will be taught to apply technology such as drones and other equipment to monitor their crops and livestock. These projects indicate in earnest the entry of KwaZulu-Natal into the digital era and to catch up to its peers in the rest of the world,” Mabaso said.

The KZN government — which is working on a number of programmes meant to stimulate the province’s economy following the damage caused by Covid-19, the unrest and floods — has identified the agricultural sector as one of the areas it would utilise to revive the economy.

Last week, Dube-Ncube travelled to Harding, on the South Coast, where she launched the Multi-Planting Season Programme.

By participating in agricultural activities, Dube-Ncube said the province’s rural dwellers will be able to earn an income while providing food security for their family.

“This is especially important given the current high food prices,” she said.