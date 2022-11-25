Air of excitement as second phase of Greater Edendale Mall reopens

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

As the Greater Edendale Mall (GEM) reopened its second phase on Thursday, Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla committed to working with different stakeholders to protect retail establishments.

We will work together with business people, private security and police to ensure the safety of the malls as they bring value to our communities.

Phase two of the rebuild focuses on food and lifestyle retailers, and a little bit of fashion, with Shoprite and Roots Butchery, welcomed as anchor tenants for this phase.

Community urged to protect establishments

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Thebolla stressed that what happened in July last year must never happen again.

People must protect these establishments because they are theirs. More than 2 000 people lost their jobs last year. We are happy investors have renewed hope in our city. On Wednesday, we opened Makro Pietermaritzburg and not so long ago we opened Brookside Mall, which [signifies] progress for our city.

Thebolla added that he believes the mall will make a huge difference in the community.

“The job opportunities that were created here also tie in with our plan for the Greater Edendale new town development. Opposite [this mall], there’s a student precinct which has an investment of over R5 billion. [It’s also] in line with our plan for a Rapid Public Transport Network (RPTN) and of fixing the infrastructure so that our public transport is in good condition moving forward.”

We believe that people’s lives, especially those from Greater Edendale, will change for the better. If such initiatives can move to other places as well, this will make us happy. This development is for the people and it is our responsibility to protect it.

One of the mall’s tenants, Brian Zondi, said he is happy to come back to the mall. “During the looting I lost all my photography equipment. I was fortunate enough that some of my equipment was insured,” Zondi added.

Jason McCormick, CEO of Exemplar Retail Limited (the mall’s developer), said most of their local tenants have been able to come back and they are using the opportunity of the rebuild to support smaller traders whose livelihoods were affected by the July unrest.

Our model is to look out for our smaller traders like Brian, who were affected by the looting. We have been using him exclusively for all our photography across the portfolio just to support him. When we opened this mall 41% of the shops were owned by historically-disadvantaged individuals.

McCormick added that he would love to see more community gardens being brought into the eco-system.

More job opportunities

Marketing manager Gugulethu Ngcobo said more job opportunities were created during the reopening of the second phase.

She added that this phase sees the appearance of their second lot of anchor tenants which are Shoprite and Roots Butchery.

A lot of people from this community have been employed by tenants that are now trading at the mall. Our architectural structure has changed a bit. We have a beautiful mural with Nguni colours. We have a new look and feel for all the malls in our portfolio. We have a place which we allocate for local artists to showcase their talents. That area will be used as a chill-out zone.

One of the shoppers, Flora Dlomo, from Ashdown, said they are grateful for the reopening of the mall.