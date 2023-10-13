Airport tariffs: ‘Municipal entities and business units seem to work in silos’

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi municipal entities do not seem to be working together with the business units they are supposed to be reporting to, a city official said on Thursday.

The official was responding to a report in The Witness about the business community’s reaction to the “unilateral” decision to raise Pietermaritzburg Airport’s tariffs by 234,59%.

The official said the airport’s senior officials were also shocked on hearing about the increase, adding that they were not consulted.

“The municipal entities and business units seem to work in silos. When the finance unit came up with and imposed the 234,59% tariff increase with the blessing of the council, the airport’s management was shocked at this because the entity was never consulted.”

It did its own assessment and benchmarked with other airports and came up with around a 10% tariff proposal, a reasonable percentage, but this was overlooked in favour of the astronomical percentage favoured by the city's finance [unit] and council.

“The city should go back to the drawing board and fix this mess because people cannot afford these tariffs,” said the official, who wished to remain unnamed.

The “ridiculous” tariff increases had the business community and the flight operators calling for the city to review its decision.

The Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business (PMCB) said the increases would have dire consequences for the func­tioning of the airport and the local economy.

PMCB chief executive Melanie Veness recently said regular flyers from the airport have suggested that the city’s unilateral decision-making was threatening the viability of flights to Johannesburg and dashing hopes of adding other destinations. Passenger levies on a return flight between Pietermaritzburg and OR Tambo International have gone up from R270,70 per person to R905,72.

Linden Birns, media relations advisor for Airlink, said the carrier had a meeting with Msunduzi early this week, but would not divulge details of this.

Airlink and the municipality had a constructive meeting early this week. We are looking forward to seeing the implementation of the resolutions of that meeting because we feel that they are reasonable. For now, we are waiting.

Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize confirmed the meeting. She said the tariffs issue was the decision of the council’s as to whether or not to change. Mkhize denied that municipal entities and business units they are supposed to be reporting to are working in silos.

“We are requesting Airlink to be patient until the council rules on the matter. As indicated there is a report which has been submitted on the matter,” said Mkhize.

“The charges imposed to all services of the municipality are based on cost-reflective tariffs that were calculated by finance for all services of the municipality. Most of the entities are operating at a loss hence the costs were analysed. This is done based on the circular that was issued by the treasury,” she said.