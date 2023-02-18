Fitting farewell to AKA

Londiwe Xulu

Thousands of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ fans, friends, and family gathered at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday to celebrate his life, with close friends and colleagues sharing touching memories.

The award-winning rapper was shot and killed on February 10, by unknown suspects outside a popular restaurant in Florida Road in Durban. His close friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, was also killed during the shooting.

There were only 1 500 free tickets for the fans and 500 for invited guests, but that didn’t stop fans from gathering outside the venue to celebrate his life with music and dance.

Those who worked with AKA in the entertainment industry were also in attendance.

Some of them performed, including the gospel choir Joyous Celebration, with whom AKA had planned to collaborate.

The memorial service was filled with emotions from his family and friends, who couldn’t hold back their tears.

AKA’s partner, who is also a rapper, Nadia Nakai, was emotional, along with his daughter Kairo Forbes.

Friends and those who worked closely with him paid emotional and touching tributes.

Tabure Thabo Bogopa Junior, better known as JR, who had known AKA for 15 years, said it was still hard to come to terms with what had happened.

He said the first time AKA performed outside Johannesburg was when he opened for him, at a show in Durban.

That’s when this sordid love affair began that would turn into a long romance with that city which makes it even harder to comprehend that the city he loved like that would be the one to take him away from us.

Another close friend, Yanga Ntshakaza, said what happened to AKA was painful and scary.

He said he knew AKA would have wanted them to continue chasing their dreams.

AKA was described as a creative, principled, and honourable man.

Those who worked with him saluted his legacy and promised to honour it and ensure it continues.

They also said AKA taught them to be the best versions of themselves, and they learned a lot from him, including never settling for less and his “intimate” relationship with God.

Speaking during the release of the crime stats for the third quarter on Friday, KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the team of police investigating the murder of AKA were still putting together all the evidence for a solid case.

Mkhwanazi said the police have interviewed and obtained statements from a number of people in KZN and Gauteng and were busy viewing and analysing the videos from the crime scene.

“The identification of those who were seen in videos that were circulating on social media is something we cannot disclose right now, but we have an idea of who these people might be,” said Mkhwanazi.