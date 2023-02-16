AKA’s family want a dignified send-off for him, Mass Country album to be released as planned

Witness Reporter

AKA’s family has requested that anyone without a ticket to his memorial service to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday, not to attend.

The tickets “sold out” within hours after the family made it possible for anyone who wished to attend to book a free ticket via Webtickets.

The rapper, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes, and long-time friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were shot dead outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on Friday night.

ALSO READ | Rapper ‘AKA’ shot dead outside Durban nightclub

“All tickets have been fully subscribed and no more tickets will be allocated or issued. Please be reminded that anyone who does not have a ticket can still be a part of the experience by joining us via live stream.

“It’s important to note that no tickets were sold and we encourage you not to send money to anyone selling tickets,” said the family in a statement.

The family announced that the rapper would be buried in a private provincial funeral on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Office of the Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, has requested permission from President Cyril Ramaphosa to have a state funeral for AKA.

The premier’s spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, told News24 that a state funeral was for anyone government believed had contributed to society.

ALSO READ | Artists and fans host prayer for AKA

It is not about money. We are honouring the person’s contribution to the country. The family can keep the flag as a reminder that the South African government recognises their contribution.

If AKA gets a state funeral, his coffin will be wrapped in the South African flag and a provincial government official will attend the funeral on behalf of the provincial government.

Mhaga said the president’s response would not stop the family from continuing with preparations.

“There is no money from the state. Therefore, the family is not waiting for the president to declare before they can start with the funeral proceedings.”

ALSO READ | Tributes pour in for slain rapper

“The proceedings will move. This is just a matter of getting officials to attend and the flag,” he said.

AKA’s Mass Country album

The Forbes family also confirmed on Thursday that in honour of AKA, his Mass Country album will be released as planned next week Friday.

The next single from the album called Company will be released on Friday, the day of his memorial service.

The family said it was AKA’s wish to release this single alongside his longtime collaborator and friend, Kiddominant. This single was recorded in Los Angles in January during AKA’s holiday in the city.

Manager and co-executive producer of Mass Country, Nhlanhla ‘Nivo’ Ndimande said the team was extremely blessed to have worked closed with AKA on this project.

“We spent a lot of time mapping out this roll-out and creating all the content we have under his direction. Kiernan worked tremendously hard on this project.

He put his heart and soul into it, and we were blessed that he got the opportunity to map out this entire roll-out and approve all the elements, so what will be coming out will be as per his direction and his vision.

“We thank the Forbes family for their faith in the entire team working on this project,” said Nivo.

AKA’s team Vth Season, The T Effect and Sony Music Entertainment Africa will manage the release of Mass Country.

His long-time friend, advisor and business partner @Vth Season’s Raphael Benza said: “Kiernan worked very hard on this project. The energy and the expectations from the Megacy fuelled him to make a masterpiece. We are delighted, even at our saddest moment, to share the music he left behind for us for eternity…long live, Supa Mega, live long!! The world will never forget AKA and that’s a promise.”