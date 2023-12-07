All systems go for Mandela Marathon

By Jerry Barnes

It’s all systems go for the Mandela Day Marathon, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday. KwaZulu-Natal Athletics president Steve Mkasi on Wednesday told The Witness that the race was going ahead as planned.

His assurance came after a press briefing scheduled for on Wednesday was suddenly postponed, causing concern in road running circles.

As the athletics governing body around the province, I can openly confirm with you that the race is going ahead as planned and the excitement in the runners is just amazing.

The event will freely go full steam and all the preparations are going very smoothly and just about to be finalised.

He also said that KZNA officials will still be taking late entries at the Msunduzi Athletics Stadium on Thursday and Friday.

“We are appealing to athletes who thought they were late to enter the race not to stress. Late entries will still be taken from today and tomorrow between 9 am and 6 pm,” said Biyela.

The public, athletes, coaches and clubs are strongly urged to note the road closures early on Saturday.

Route descriptions

The 21,1 km route:

Start at Hillary Road, Hilton;

Right into Ridge Road;

Left into Cedara Road (R103), contra-flow crossing over N3 twice;

Left into District Road;

Right into Macleroy Road;

Right into Byrnwood Road;

Left into Wilson Road;

Left into Zeederberg Road, contra-flow;

Under N3 and then left with traffic to the stadium in Howick;

Left into Starlite Road;

Right into Riverview Road;

Right through top gate into Howick Stadium, onto the field bearing left and left again onto the track clockwise exiting the track at the north west flood light and bearing right;

Left into Zeederberg Road with traffic;

Left into Prospect Road, initially with traffic but crossing to contra-flow, crossing the N3, turning right onto the R10,3 passing Midmar Dam, running contra-flow to the Capture Site.

Capture Site Finish line is 195m from mark at main entrance to the Capture Site. This may be on the road or on the field.

The 10 km Route:

Start at Howick Stadium in line with green tap north of the Grandstand and the track;

Head counter-clockwise, turning right around the first tree from flood light and exiting gate;

Left into Riverview Road;

Left into Starlight Road;

Left into Zeederberg Road with traffic;

Left into Prospect Road, initially with traffic but crossing to contra-flow crossing the N3;

Right onto the R103 passing Midmar Dam, running contra-flow;

Capture Site finish line.