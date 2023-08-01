Allegations of sexual harassment, intimidation at Pietermaritzburg primary school

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Damning allegations against a senior teacher at a top Pietermaritzburg school that range from sexual harassment, intimidation, nepotism and misconduct have been detailed in court documents.

These allegations have prompted the filing of an urgent interdict to have the teacher removed by the school governing body (SGB).

Despite the serious allegations against the teacher, last week after a visit from the Department of Education another senior member of staff was suspended, and not the senior teacher who is the subject of the court application.

According to the SGB in a statement to parents last week, a “loyal, distinguished and highly-respected pillar of the school” was suspended without insight into the allegations or charges.

In the statement, the SGB reassured parents that the matter of this staff member’s suspension was receiving urgent attention from the SGB and legal team.

We are at a very delicate stage and although we cannot divulge the details right now; we believe we will be able to give you clarity by the end of next week. We understand that this is a challenging time, but please remember that our staff and the SGB remain committed to all of our boys and their wellbeing and education. Please do not lose faith.

“We ask for your support and patience whilst a strong and committed task team continues to work long hours to bring a positive resolution for the benefit of the school — and the boys and our staff. Thank you again for taking the time to express your feelings — you and your boys, along with our staff, continue to be our greatest priority.”

The SGB has put together an urgent court interdict to the high court to have the senior teacher removed which details allegations against him.

The court application said, “In this application the applicants seek an order in terms of which the fourth respondent [senior teacher] is interdicted from performing the duties and the functions … pending finalisation of an enquiry by the second [head of the Education Department] and/or third respondent [Department of Education] into certain complaints of misconduct laid against the fourth respondent by various educators and non-educators.”

According to the application, the relationship between the senior teacher referenced in it, staff members, senior staff members and the SGB had deteriorated to such an extent that the normal running and administration of the school had become completely dysfunctional.

Allegations against the senior teacher

The senior teacher is, according to the court papers, accused of sexual harassment, verbal abuse, victimisation and intimidation of staff members.

The court papers detail allegations that he made sexual remarks to female staff members as well as

…inappropriate behaviour on school trips, including excessive drinking and smoking in front of learners, verbal abuse towards staff members, screaming at staff members, throwing files at staff members, emotional blackmail and badmouthing staff members behind their backs.

The court papers also lay out accusations of nepotism. He is also accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

The senior teacher’s wife was also accused of harassing and sending threatening messages to a member of staff who was allegedly having an intimate relationship with the senior teacher.

The urgent court application has been set down for Thursday.

The senior teacher who is the subject of the court action in a statement last week requested that parents and staff not share or discuss the issues at the school.

“As most of you are aware, there are certain matters that have been raised with the Department of Education. Please note that the matter is sub judice.

“I ask that we refrain from discussion in an open forum to avoid unnecessary speculation and conjecture. I appeal to all parents to respect the process that the Department of Education will undertake and respect each outcome,” he wrote.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education was contacted regarding the suspension of the senior staff member; what process was followed that resulted in his suspension.

Regarding the suspension of the other senior teacher, department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said:

“We would not suspend someone without following the processes diligently.”

However, when questioned on the allegations contained in the court papers against the other senior teacher and whether the department was investigating them, the department did not respond to these queries.

On Monday, it was confirmed that the SGB has decided to move forward with legal proceedings, the specifics of which were not disclosed.