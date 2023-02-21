Alleged armed robbers arrested in Pietermaritzburg

Londiwe Xulu

Three men were arrested on Tuesday morning on the New England Road bridge in Pietermaritzburg.

The fourth suspect in still on the run.

The suspects were allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a Curry’s Post honey farm outside Howick on Sunday morning where a 63-year-old farmer was shot in his thighs.

The scene

When The Witness arrived at New England Road, two lanes were closed to traffic with a number of police, traffic and security company vehicles at the scene.

The three suspects were laying on the road while police with dogs were searching for the forth suspect who was on the run.

A source at the scene told The Witness that the suspects were seen driving around Hayfields and when they were stopped by a security company, they drove off and were caught on the New England Road bridge.

Police are yet to comment.

This is a developing story.